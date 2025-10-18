Two Area Men Among Eight Arrested in ISP Human Trafficking Operation

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 18, 2025 at 9:46am

Two area men were among several individuals arrested during a human trafficking operation last week.

The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Group conducted a human trafficking demand suppression operation on Tuesday and Wednesday this past week.

The two-day operation was conducted in the Marion area of Williamson County with a focus on identifying individuals who were seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

Among those arrested and charged was 43-year-old Cory T. Stewart of Waverly, who was charged with Class 3 felonies of traveling to meet a minor and indecent solicitation of a minor, as well as a Class 4 felony charge of solicitation to meet a child.

22-year-old Harley D. Angel of Carrollton was also arrested and charged in the operation with Class 3 felony, duty to register as a sex offender.

In all, eight men were arrested and charged as a result of the operation. State Police Officials say the operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois.

The Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group, Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, ISP SWAT, Intelligence Support Unit, ISP Division of Patrol Troop 10, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Marion Police Department partnered for the operation. The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support.

The other six individuals arrested in the operation were:

• Nicholas A. Love (44) of Marion, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

• Michael L. Beltz (66) of Herrin, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

• Jason R. Fox (51) of Alto Pass, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

• Willie A. Huddson (50) of Colp, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

• Isiah J. Rogers (24) of Somerset, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).

• Douglas R. Charles (50) of Union, IL – Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3), Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4).