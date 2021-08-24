Two Area Schools Begin Process of Restoring Recognition Status with ISBE

Two area schols appear to be on the path of being restored to recognition status with the Illinois State Board of Education.

Camp Point Central District #3 was one of now 55 schools, including the Brown County School District, who have been placed on probation status after their local school boards voted to not fully enforce Governor J.B. Pritzker’s indoor mask mandate in schools.

Camp Point Central Superintendent Erica Smith says the local school board voted to reverse course and follow the mandate last week: “On August 18th, the school board voted 7-0 to follow the mask mandate, so we should be coming off of probation soon.”

Smith says it should not interfere with the school’s current sports schedule, which started last night with volleyball in Brown County. Camp Point Central is currently a member of the WIVC in both volleyball and football.

Smith says that she has submitted necessary paperwork, and has one more piece to send to ISBE next month: “I’ve shared all the information with ISBE regarding [Wednesday’s] meeting and the outcome. It’s really just a formality, I think, to wait for the meeting minutes to be approved at our next meeting. I feel confident that we will be taken off probation as soon as I can get those to them.” Camp Point’s next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 16th.

Brown County School District reversed course on their initial decision to not follow the mandate in a vote on August 19th, and are also now in the process of submitting their paperwork to be reinstated to full recognition status.