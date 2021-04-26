Two Area Students Awarded in 2021 LLCC Student Art Show

"Terra" by Maggie Miller of Jacksonville, featured in the Lincoln Land Review

Two students artists in the area have been awarded special recognition as a part of Lincoln Land Community College’s annual Student Art Show.

Fifty-nine art students submitted a total of 151 entries from fall 2019 to spring 2021 for consideration, representing 10 of LLCC’s studio classes. Members of the public may view the student art exhibit at www.llcc.edu/2021-student-art-show.

Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, current director for the Illinois State Museum, served as juror for the show. She selected 30 art entries as well as the winners in the studio art categories.

Maggie Miller of Jacksonville was awarded best 3D Design for artwork submitted to the annual Lincoln Land Review magazine for her work “Terra.”

Sarah Crays of Virden was chosen as the Alexis Wernsing Pinnacle Award winner for her academic attitude for always attempting the best in their academic endeavors without complaint and no matter the context.

Also featured in the show are 48 additional pieces, a Salon de Refusés, chosen by art and design faculty as examples of work created by LLCC art and design students over the past two years.