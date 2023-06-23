Two Arrested After Alleged Gun Flashed in Vehicle on I-72

The Illinois State Police along with Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two out of state individuals after an alleged road rage incident in a neighboring county late Wednesday night.

West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received an Illinois State Police emergency alert at 11:07PM on Wednesday from troopers in Pike County patrolling Interstate 72. The alert said that a subject had displayed a handgun while traveling eastbound in a black Ford F-150 in what officials have described as an alleged road rage incident.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies intercepted the suspect vehicle near the Morgan County line on Interstate 72 approximately 20 minutes later.

Subsequent to an investigation, authorities arrested the driver, 41-year old Pedro E. Rosas of Merriam, Kansas for two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving a commercial motor vehicle with alcohol detection, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Charging information from the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office alleged that Rosas failed a field sobriety test and multiple weapons were found in a search of the vehicle. Rosas is said to have an out-of-state felony conviction. Also arrested in the incident was a passenger in the vehicle, 26-year old Brandi A. Rosas also of Merriam, Kansas. She was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.

Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail early Thursday morning, posted bond, and have since been released.