Two Arrested After Fight in Pleasant Hill Saturday

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 13, 2021 at 2:18pm

Pike County law enforcement agencies responded to an incident in Pleasant Hill late Saturday night.

At 11:55 P.M., Saturday, Pike County 911 received several calls regarding a large fight at the Pike County Government Housing located on Pierce Road in Pleasant Hill, Illinois.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department responded, and upon arriving on scene, law enforcement officials discovered the fight included weapons such as a knife, hatchet, and taser.

39-year-old Michael K. Wilfong, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery, unlawful use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and unlawful gift or sale of alcohol to a minor.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Charles M. Boyd, of Louisiana, Missouri on charges of domestic battery and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. Both Wilfong and Boyd were arrested without incident and transported to the Pike County Jail.