Two Arrested After Fist Fight in Courthouse Parking Lot on Wednesday

Two individuals were arrested by Jacksonville Police after fighting in the parking lot of the Morgan County Courthouse yesterday morning. A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office employee and a passerby in the 300 block of West State Street reported a man and a woman in a physical disturbance to West Central Joint Dispatch at 7:32AM.

Upon arrival, police separated the two individuals and placed them under arrest. 30 year old Jalen R. McBride of Springfield was cited for domestic battery after he threw 31 year old Dorothy S. Jackson of Springfield to the ground and attempted to hit her in the face with his fist. Jackson was arrested on a Macoupin County failure to appear warrant for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

McBride remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail without bond. Jackson has since posted bond and been released.