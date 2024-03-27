Two Arrested After Joint Meth Sting Operation in White Hall

North Greene law enforcement officials arrested two out-of-county individuals after a drug operation was conducted in White Hall on March 17th.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that officers from the Roodhouse and White Hall Police Departments conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine in the 200 block of North Main Street in White Hall in the evening hours of Sunday, March 17th.

The sting operation led to the arrest of 42-year old Jessica L. LeMasters of Medora and 35-year old Shaun K. Cox of Godfrey. Both individuals were cited for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, both were taken into custody without incident and are currently lodged at the Greene County Jail.

As of press time, charges have not been filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office and there has been no indication of a pretrial detention hearing, according to online court records.