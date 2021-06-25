Two Arrested After Pursuit In Jacksonville’s North End

Two people were arrested overnight after a brief pursuit by Jacksonville Police.

At approximately 9:30 last night at the Circle K on North Main Street, Jacksonville Police attempted to arrest 39 year old Joshua M. King of the 700 block of North East Street. A female subject had reported on Thursday, June 17th that King had allegedly assaulted her during a domestic disturbance.

King fled from officers in his personal vehicle from the Circle K and drove to his residence in the 700 block of North East Street. King was joined in his vehicle by a passenger, 34 year old Rachel N. Crain of the 700 block of North Main Street. Once at the North East Street residence, King and Crain both ran inside the house.

According to police reports, officers forced entry into the home during a foot pursuit. Once inside, officers attempted to place King under arrest. King physically resisted the arrest. Crain attempted to intervene and pull officers away from King. Officers then attempted to arrest Crain who also physically resisted.

Both subjects were eventually subdued and taken into custody. King was allegedly found to be in possession of purported methamphetamine after a body search during the arrest.

King and Crain were booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 11:20 last night.

King has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, squealing/screeching tires, and no muffler on a motor vehicle.

Crain has been cited for resisting a peace officer. She posted bond and was eventually released.

King’s bond has been set at $10,000 after a first appearance in Morgan County Court this morning. He currently remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.