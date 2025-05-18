Two arrested after Sunday morning disturbance on North Church

By Benjamin Cox on May 18, 2025 at 8:43am

Two individuals were arrested by Jacksonville Police after a loud disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of North Church Street early Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Police were called shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of North Church for a report of a male subject trying to forcefully enter a residence. Upon arrival, one individual was treated by EMS after he reportedly was intoxicated and fell.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 44-year old Demond L. Harris of that vicinity for obstructing a peace officer after police reports say that Harris refused officers’ commands and prevented further investigation of the disturbance. Harris was later released.

Officers also arrested 26-year old Jamerea S. Gordon of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard on an outstanding failure to appear warrant from Ford County on a speeding charge. She remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Officers were called back to the same residence approximately an hour later after multiple subjects could be heard screaming in the background of a 9-1-1 call. Officers returned and separated two subjects who were told to remain away from each other to prevent further issues.