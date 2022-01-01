Two Arrested After Vehicle Strikes JPD Officer

A Jacksonville Police officer had his foot ran over after attempting to arrest two individuals early this morning after a disturbance.

Jacksonville Police were originally called for a large fight in progress at a business in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue at 2:12 this morning. Upon arrival to the business, there was no disturbance to report and the subjects who had been involved had left the area.

At 2:34AM, officers located the subjects’ vehicle from the prior disturbance in the 1000 block of South Diamond Avenue and ordered them to leave the area. The subjects refused and after interfering with investigation into the prior incident, their vehicle was blocking traffic. Officers then advised the driver, a 17 year old female juvenile that she was under arrest for disobeying multiple commands to leave the area.

The juvenile resisted arrest and fled the area in a vehicle, striking the officer with the vehicle by running over their foot while fleeing from the scene. After evading initial arrest, police pulled the vehicle over at 2:59AM further into the 1000 block of South Diamond Avenue.

The 17 year old female juvenile was arrested for obstructing justice and aggravated assault of a peace officer. A passenger, 25 year old Mankila Y. Hart of the 200 block of East State Street was also cited for obstructing a peace officer. Both are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail. Hart was also later issued a letter of no trespass to the business on West Morton Avenue.