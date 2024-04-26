Two Arrested For Alleged Violent Drug Deal in Roodhouse in December Plead Guilty

Two people arrested in Roodhouse in February after a drug deal turned violent were sentenced on Wednesday in Greene County Circuit Court.

32-year old Corey M. Hardwick pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. A charge of driving on a suspended license was dropped per the plea.

50-year old Sandra M. Hardwick pleaded guilty to an amended charge of battery with great bodily harm. The original charge in chase of mob action was dropped per the plea.

According to a press release from Roodhouse Chief of Police Kyle Robison, on December 13th the police department was contacted by a female victim regarding an alleged battery that took place in a shed located on Washington Street in Roodhouse. According to the report, the victim told police that they were shown a bag of methamphetamine by one of the suspects and, at some point, a physical altercation between multiple suspects occurred. Everyone inside the shed is said to have known each other, and it is believed that the female victim did not know that she was going to be attacked. The victim is said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

The Hardwicks were subsequently arrested on February 2nd in connection to the incident.

Two others arrested in connection to the incident, 50-year old Robert L. Sprague and 53-year old Sherri K. Sprague also of Roodhouse are due to return to court on April 29th. The Spragues are charged with mob action, methamphetamine delivery, and possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams.

Sandra Hardwick was sentenced to one year of adult probation and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine on the battery charge.

Corey Hardwick was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay an undisclosed total of court costs.