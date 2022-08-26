Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity.

A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.

Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation by deputies and officer, authorities arrested the driver of the vehicle 34 year old Amy L. Woolford of Smithboro for driving under the influence of drugs, having no valid driver’s license, obstructing identification by allegedly providing a false name to officers, aggravated DUI, and outstanding Madison County warrants for obstructing identification and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities also arrested a passenger, 41 year old Shannon E. Grills of Greenville for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, a St. Clair County outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and a Bond County warrant for domestic battery.

Both remain lodged at the Pike County Jail pending a first appearance in court.