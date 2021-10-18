Two Arrested For Sherman Bank Robbery That Caused Regional Manhunt

Two Springfield residents have been arrested in connection with last month’s armed robbery at a bank in Sherman that prompted a region-wide manhunt.

42-year-old Heather Horrighs and 50-year-old Theodis Parnell were arrested Thursday, just over a month after the September 13th holdup at Alliance Community Bank, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

According to a complaint filed in federal court Friday, Horrighs entered the bank carrying a box with a note attached to it. The note claimed the box had a bomb in it and demanded money. Parnell is accused of acting as an accomplice and getaway driver. Both could face 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Horrighs and Parnell are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Detention hearings are scheduled in the coming days. The Springfield FBI, the United States Marshal’s Service, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield, Chatham and Sherman police departments contributed to the investigation.