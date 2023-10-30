Two Arrested For Theft from ATM at Barry Travel Stop

Two people were arrested in Pike County were arrested less than two weeks ago in Pike County after a theft from an ATM at a gas station.

On October 19th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of a theft from the Barry Travel Plaza advising someone had broken into and took the money from an ATM in the gaming area.

According to a press release, following an investigation, deputies took 34-year-old Christopher T. McCorkle from Clifton was arrested at the Ice House Motel in Barry along with 27-year old Echo L. Brewington of Quincy.

McCorkle was charged with Burglary, Theft, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. McCorkle was also wanted on a no bond arrest warrant for Burglary out of Kankakee County. McCorkle is being housed at the Pike County Jail awaiting a Pre-Sentence Hearing. McCorkle is a suspect in the same types of crimes in multiple jurisdictions in the state.

Brewington was charged with Burglary and Theft and is being housed at the Pike County Jail awaiting a Pre-Sentence Hearing. Brewington is wanted on a petition to revoke probation out of Greene County.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.