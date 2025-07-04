Two Arrested in Carrollton Burglaries

By Gary Scott on July 4, 2025 at 8:57am

Charges have been filed against two men in connection with a series of burglaries in Carrollton.

Greene County state’s attorney Crag Grummel filed charges this week against 18-year-old Brody Winters of Carrollton, and 23-year-old Tyler Buckingham of Wood River.

The two are charged with a class two felony..burglary, a class 3 felony of theft, and a class 4 felony of criminal damage to property.

Grummel says all the charges stem from an incident in Carrollton on or about June 12th.

Carrollton police investigated break-ins and thefts at Shade Financial Services, B/J Hospice and a private home in Carrollton. The property damage reportedly is in excess of $500 in multiple locations.

Both suspects are in custody.

The investigation is being conducted by Carrollton police.

Police say anyone with any more information about these incidents or others are urged to call Carrollton police at 217-942-3135.