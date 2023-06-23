Two Arrested In Connection to White Oaks Mall Shooting

Calvin G. Shepherd IV, 19 (left) Selvonte M. Williams, 19 (Right)have been arrested in connection to the shooting at White Oaks Mall from last Saturday. [Courtesy of the Sangamon Co. Jail]

The Springfield Police Department have arrested two men in alleged connection to a shooting that took place outside of White Oaks Mall in Springfield last weekend.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 19 year old Selvonte M. Williams and 19 year old Calvin G. Shepherd IV were arrested yesterday after warrants were issued by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, and mob action. He is currently held at the Sangamon County Jail on $500,000 bond with 10% to apply.

Shepherd has been charged with mob action. He is also held at the Sangamon County jail on $100,000 bond with 10% to apply.

On Saturday, June 17th at 3:04PM, Springfield Police responded to a report of shots being fired in the parking lot in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods on the west side of the White Oaks Mall complex. Officers determined there was never an immediate threat inside the mall. Despite that fact, the mall was placed on lock down as a precautionary measure while police determined there was no longer a threat to the public.

A short time later, a 23-year old male was transported by personal vehicle to HSHS St. John’s Hospital with gunshot wounds, including one to the jaw. WICS says that he currently remains in treatment, but his injuries are deemed non-life threatening.

Springfield Police investigators told WICS that the investigation into the incident remains active.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or leave an anonymous tip with the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers