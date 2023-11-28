Two Arrested In Hardin After Months-Long Drug Investigation

Two people were arrested earlier this month on drug charges in Hardin after a months-long investigation.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on August 1st, deputies conducted a citizen contact at a residence on Park Street in Hardin in reference to an ongoing drug investigation. Subsequent to the contact, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia was seized.

On November 2nd, Calhoun deputies arrested 36-year old Christopher A. Cecil of Hardin for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken without incident to the Greene County Jail and received a notice to appear. Cecil is set to appear on a warrant attachment hearing today in Calhoun County Circuit Court with counsel.

On November 9th, Calhoun deputies also arrested 44-year old Jill N. Coates of Hardin for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of a controlled substance being fentanyl, and illegal possession of hypodermic syringes. She was taken without incident to the Greene County Jail and received a notice to appear. Coates appeared in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on the warrant and was subsequently appointed a public defender. A pretrial conference with counsel has been set for December 12th.