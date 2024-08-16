Two Arrested in Parking Lot of Springfield Clinic on Gun Charges

Two people were arrested yesterday after police say they brought loaded firearms into a business’ parking lot. Jacksonville Police were requested to the parking lot of Springfield Clinic in the first block of Founders Lane at 4:25 yesterday afternoon. The complainant told police that two subjects were waiting outside of the healthcare facility wanting to fight with them.

Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, officers located and arrested 21-year old Deandre D. Simpson of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue and 19-year old Montiara S. McGee of the 800 block of North Main Street.

Simpson and McGee were both cited for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID Card, after police say they found them in possession of two loaded firearms in the parking lot at the clinic. McGee was currently wanted on a Morgan County warrant for aggravated fleeing of police, and resisting a police officer resulting in injury from incidents on July 23rd.

Both are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail. The Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to deny pretrial release to both individuals. According to online court records today, a court hearing has not been set.