Two Arrested in Pike County Drug Sting

Two people were arrested last week after officials from Pike County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant.

According to a report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 25th at 9:49 pm, the court-authorized warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of Commercial Street, in the Pike County Village of New Salem.

Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officials seized suspected psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, syringes, a digital scale, 19.7 grams of methamphetamine, and United States Currency.

According to the report, 37-year-old Joshua W. Taylor of New Salem was arrested for unlawful possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of methamphetamine more than 15 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of hypodermic needles, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also taken into custody was 28-year-old Jordan A. Clendenny of Griggsville. She was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Both were arrested and remain lodged at the Pike County Jail. Taylor is being held on $500,000 bond with 10% to apply. A request by Taylor to be able to go to drug treatment was denied by the court. He is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Pike County Court on September 12th.

Bond for Clendenny was set at $5,000 with 10% to apply. She is next due in court on September 26th.