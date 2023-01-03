Two Arrested in Separate New Year’s Day Hit and Run Incidents

One person was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day after police received a report of a hit-and-run.

West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of a hit and run from a complainant in the 800 block of West Lafayette Avenue at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning.

According to a police report, a vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver ran his passenger-side front bumper into the rear bumper of an unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The stationary vehicle was pushed forward into another vehicle which was also parked and unoccupied. The driver then left the scene of the crash.

Subsequent to an investigation by police, 30-year-old Nicholus M. Kirbach of the 600 block of West Lafayette Avenue was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 6:30 Sunday evening for leaving the scene of, and failing to report a traffic crash.

All three vehicles sustained over $1500 in damages. Kirbach’s vehicle and the first parked vehicle were towed from the scene by Bill’s Towing. No injuries were reported at this time. Kirbach has since been released with a notice to appear in court.

Jacksonville Police responded to a second hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Day.

At approximately 7:30 pm Sunday, dispatchers received a report of a vehicle being struck in the 1000 block of West College Avenue.

According to the report, a vehicle that was traveling westbound in the area swerved to avoid hitting another car and struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road.

The driver, 23-year-old Bryan P. Wade of Edgehill Road then fled the scene according to the report. He was later located and arrested by police for leaving the scene of an accident and cited for improper lane usage. Wade has since been released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear in court.