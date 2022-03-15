Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Pike County Search Warrant

Two people were arrested in Pike County recently after the execution of a search warrant.

On Saturday, March 5th, at 7:35 pm, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Tremont Street, in Barry.

According to a report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, subsequent to the search, officers found methamphetamine, digital scales, hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, and a firearm in the residence.

28-year-old Brent E. Smith and 23-year-old Jessie M. Grawe, both of Barry, were arrested as a result of the search. Smith was taken into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Smith was also arrested on three Pike County, Illinois warrants.

Grawe was arrested for the offenses of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

Both Smith and Grawe were lodged in the Pike County Jail. Grawe made her first appearance in Pike County Court on the 7th. A preliminary hearing was set for March 22nd today in Pike County Court and she has since posted bond.

Smith also made his first appearance on the 7th where the bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for March 22nd, and he remains held at the Pike County Jail.