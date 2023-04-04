Two Arrested on Drug-Related Charges After Multi-State Car Chase

Two individuals from Madison County were arrested after a multi-state car chase over last weekend.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, in the early morning hours of March 25th, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near Poor Farm Hollow in Hardin. The vehicle failed to pull over, and continued northbound on Illinois Route 100.

The deputy was then joined in the pursuit by a second Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy heading northbound through Calhoun County. Both deputies attempted multiple times to get the vehicle to stop. he vehicle continued to travel northbound, turning onto Route 96 and heading in the direction of Pike County, Illinois.

Deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to the county line in an attempt to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle again failed to stop, and continued to flee north into Pike County, Illinois.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department continued to follow the vehicle, notifying law enforcement officials in Missouri that the vehicle may attempt to cross state lines.

The suspect vehicle traveled across the Louisiana Bridge into Missouri and continued west bound, and it was now being pursued by Law Enforcement officials from Calhoun, Pike County, Illinois, and Pike County, Missouri. The vehicle struck stop sticks that were deployed by the Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department, near Bowling Green, Missouri, where it ended up leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch off Interstate 54.

Two suspects were apprehended and taken into custody and a large amount of narcotics was seized from the vehicle.

Subsequent to the investigation, the driver, 28-year old Ryan D. Cook of East Alton was cited for the following in the arrest:

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony),

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15 – 100 grams),

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

• Aggravated Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer,

• Reckless Driving; and,

• Various Traffic Offenses.

A passenger in the vehicle, 27 year old Samantha K. Stoops of Hartford was also cited for the following:

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony),

• Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (15 – 100 grams),

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cook and Stoops were transported to the Pike County, Missouri Jail, where they were also charged in Missouri for the following offenses:

• Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)

• Tampering with Physical Evidence

According to the press release, additional charges are expected to be filed in Pike County, Illinois in relation to this incident. Both remain held in the Pike County, Missouri jail.