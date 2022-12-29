Two Arrests Made In Connection to Jerseyville Christmas Night Shooting

Two arrests have been made in connection to a Christmas night shooting in Jerseyville.

At 8:15 p.m. on December 25th, Jerseyville Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence located in the 700 block of North Liberty Street, approximately 3 block west of Jerseyville High School. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been shot one time while inside his residence.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby told Riverbender today that the victim was transported from the scene by EMS. The bullet was fired from outside the rear of a residence where it traveled through a window striking the victim. Blackorby says that over the last two days, officers from the Jerseyville Police conducted multiple interviews and a thorough investigation which led to the arrest of two suspects.

29 year old Donald R. Jones, Jr. of Jerseyville was arrested on Tuesday evening on a charge of attempted murder. Jones is currently incarcerated at the Jersey County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

Also arrested on Tuesday evening in connection to the case was 19 year old Tyler E. Howland for obstructing justice. Howland also remains lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

Blackorby told Riverbender that the case remains ongoing and additional charges are pending on both subjects. Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten issued a statement this evening to Riverbender commending the Jerseyville Police Department for their swift action and “excellent police work in the case.” Goetten says the police presented evidence “to make this an overwhelmingly strong case for prosecution” and Goetten says he “intends to dispatch an attempted murder conviction in this case with the same vigor displayed by the Jerseyville Police Department.”