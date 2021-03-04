Two Arrests Made in Connection to Monday Home Invasion

Two men are behind bars in connection to a recent home invasion in Jacksonville.

According to a release by Jacksonville Police last night, 41-year old Eric M. McCormick of Manchester was arrested at approximately 5 pm in connection to a home invasion that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, March 1st.

Jacksonville Police confirmed this morning the arrest of 39-year-old Jordan C. McEvers listed as homeless of Jacksonville at approximately 7:30 pm on a charge of residential burglary was also related to the incident.

Both men are currently being held at the jail awaiting appearances in court.

Police were summoned to the 1800 block of Cedar Street at approximately 4:45 AM Monday. The caller advised at the scene that 3 suspects entered his home through the carport and started taking belongings from the basement.

According to the police report, the homeowner got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects who is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The homeowner said the suspect left with his gun while he exited the residence through the carport.

The caller said he was able to get a good look at one suspect but the other two fled the scene before he could get any identifiable features.

Lieutenant Doug Thompson with Jacksonville Police Investigations says this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigations Division at 217-479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.