Two Bluffs Village Officials to Retire

Two Bluffs municipal officials are retiring.

The Journal Courier reports that long-time treasurer Sharon Evans will be retiring. Evans has served as the village treasurer for the past 46 years.

Village Clerk Terry Kunkel is also retiring. Kunkel has been with the village for the past 9 years. According to the Journal Courier, Kunkel’s replacement has already been hired. Chrissy Willis has been hired to take over the position and will begin in two weeks.

A luncheon is being planned to celebrate both on June 1st. The event will be open to the public.

The village board of trustees also appointed Kathy Brooks to an open village board position. The seat was vacated after the passing of trustee Rita Brockway in February.