Two Busted In Pleasant Hill Drug Warrant

A Pleasant Hill couple is behind bars after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Central Ilinois Drug Task Force executed a court authorized search warrant at 309 East Mosier Street in Pleasant Hill.

During the execution of the search warrant, 32-year-old Adam L. Crowder and 29-year-old Heather L. Crowder, both of Pleasant Hill were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Heather Crowder was also arrested on an outstanding Pike County, Illinois Arrest Warrant.

Both subjects were transported to the Pike County Jail where they were lodged awaiting a court appearance.