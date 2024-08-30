Two California Men Arrested in Morgan Co. on Drug Trafficking Charges

Two California men were arrested Wednesday on multiple drug trafficking charges by the Illinois State Police.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers performed a traffic stop near the Ashland/Alexander exit on Interstate 72 around 10AM on Wednesday on a vehicle driven by 20-year old Jose M. Meza of Fresno, California. Troopers then performed a search of the vehicle.

Meza and a passenger, 22-year old Devin J. Teran of Madera, California were then cited for cannabis trafficking of more than 5000 grams, possession of cannabis of more than 5000 grams, manufacture and/or delivery of cannabis of more than 5000 grams, methamphetamine trafficking, and possession of 900 grams or more of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine charges are both Class X felonies.

According to online court records, no charges have been filed in the case at this time. As of yesterday morning, both men were building held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.