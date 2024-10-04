Two California Men Officially Charged with Class X Felony Drug Trafficking From I-72 ISP Bust

Two men from California were arrested by the Illinois State Police outside of Jacksonville at the end of August on multiple drug trafficking charges.

According to charging documents in the case, the State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 72 at approximately mile marker 74, two miles west of the Ashland/Alexander exit on the evening of August 28th.

Upon further investigation by State Troopers, multiple amounts of drugs were seized from the vehicle. Both men have remained held at the Morgan County Jail.

According to online court records, 22-year old Devin J. Teran of Madera, California and 20-year old Jose M. Meza of Fresno, California have been charged with methamphetamine trafficking, methamphetamine delivery over 900 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 900 grams, cannabis trafficking less than 5,000 grams, and manufacture and/or delivery of cannabis less than 5,000 grams. All are Class X felonies. The pair is also charged with Class 1 felony possession of cannabis less than 5,000 grams.

A pretrial conference has been set for Meza on February 5, 2025. Teran returns to court on December 4th.