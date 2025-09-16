Two Carrollton residents charged for alleged drug dealing out of their home

Two Carrollton residents have been charged for alleged drug dealing out of their home after a lengthy investigation by the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force.

According to charging documents filed in Greene County Circuit Court on September 3, Brian L. Cordes, 45, and Lora M. Benson, 50, both of Carrollton were arrested by members of local law enforcement, the Illinois State Police and members of the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force on or before September 3 on several felony charges.

According to the documents, Cordes and Benson have been cited for Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams and Class 2 felony use of a personal residence for delivery and/or distribution of methamphetamine on July 24. Both were also accused of Class 2 methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams after allegedly dealing the substance to a confidential source on June 12 and again on July 8. Benson has also been charged for Class 3 felony delivery of a look-alike substance on June 22. The couple is said to have been allegedly performing these acts out of a residence under their control in the 400 block of 10th Street in Carrollton.

Both Cordes and Benson made initial court appearances on September 3 and were released under conditions of the SAFE-T Act. They are due back in court for a pretrial conference scheduled for September 22.