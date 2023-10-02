Two Cases of Mishandled Remains by Heinz Funeral Home Confirmed in Morgan County

The investigation of the alleged mishandling of cremated remains by a Carlinville funeral home has ties to Morgan County residents.

On Friday, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced an investigation had been opened into the practices of Heinz Funeral Home and Family Care Cremations in Carlinville after authorities discovered multiple instances of families who were provided cremated remains that were not their actual family members.

In a statement this afternoon to WLDS News after we inquired if any Morgan County residents were known to have been affected by the alleged incidents surrounding the Heitz Funeral Home and Family Care Creations, Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson confirmed that in March of this year, her office filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation based on a mishandling of a deceased person by the Heinz Funeral Home.

Patterson says, after an initial family complaint, it was found the decedent was not properly cared for and cremation services were not provided as required by law.

The Morgan County Coroner brought the decedent back to Morgan County and cremation services were provided by a local funeral home, approximately eight weeks after the decedent had died. Patterson says she filed an official complaint at that time.

In June, another Morgan County family issued concerns about their cremations, and a follow-up call was made to the IDFPR. The most recent family learned they are not in possession of their loved one’s cremains.

The cremains they are in possession of will be turned over to the Sangamon County Coroner (Sangamon County ashes) and efforts are being continued to locate the cremains of the Morgan County resident.

Coroner Patterson says in the statement that “This is an extreme dereliction of duty”, and that she will continue to work with IDPFR and the assigned task force to make sure these cases are identified and cremains are returned to their rightful families.

Patterson says anyone with questions or concerns can call the Morgan County Coroner’s Office at 217-245-7423.