Two Charged After White Hall Stabbing on Sunday

A Granite City man and a White Hall woman are behind bars in Greene County after a stabbing in White Hall Sunday night.

According to a press release from White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas, at approximately 10:58PM Sunday, White Hall Police were called to an active physical disturbance in the 500 block of Bridgeport Street near Bruce Drive.

Upon arrival, a White Hall officer found an unresponsive 31 year old male victim with two stab wounds to the back sitting in a car. According to the report, the wounds were received during a fight with another male and female subject known to the victim. The suspects fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a White SUV, and according to the report, had a 5 year old child of the female suspect in the vehicle.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle just north of Carrollton on Route 67 still traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to stop and detain the suspects without further incident.

The deputies then arrested 26 year old Tyler D. Lockhart of Granite City and 39 year old Tiffany A. Syrcle of White Hall. Lockhart has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a Weapon. Syrcle was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly punching the girlfriend of the male stab victim who was also present during the altercation.

The male stab victim was transported to Passavant Area Hospital by Boyd Memorial Emergency Services with life threatening injuries. According to the Alton Telegraph, the victim has been released from the hospital and is in recovery at home.

The Roodhouse Police Department and White Hall First Responders also assisted at the scene.

Lockhart is being held at the Greene County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond. Syrcle is being held at the Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

According to Chief Coultas, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing with the possibility of additional charges being brought by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the completion of the investigation.