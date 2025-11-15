Two Charged in Calhoun Drug Trafficking Investigation

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 15, 2025 at 7:48am

Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales and trafficking in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the investigation began in February of this year with assistance from the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force.

Multiple search warrants were issued during the course of the investigation, including one at a residence on North County Road in rural Hardin in March, and two separate residences in July at both North County Road and the 300 block of North Park Street.

Officials say suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized during the searches, which were then submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Josie Prough of Carrollton, and 24-year-old Tyler Buckingham of Bethalto, were both arrested and each charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say additional arrests are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.