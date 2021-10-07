Two Charged In Jackson Murder In Indiana Expected to Head to Trial Soon

A Jacksonville family is awaiting a trial to move forward in the State of Indiana.

19 year old Justin M. Blake and 25 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis were arrested in October of last year, 13 months after the body of Alexander D. Jackson, a former resident of Jacksonville and 2014 graduate of JHS, was found dead near a roadway near the Indianapolis suburb of Mooresville on September 13, 2019. A rental car Jackson had been driving was discovered wrecked in Indianapolis a day before his body was found. Authorities believe that Jackson had been shot in the head four days prior to his body being found.

Blake is charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery. Overton is charged with one count each of murder and robbery in connection to Jackson’s death. Both are scheduled to at least see trial by December. Blake is next due in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 22nd.

Morgan County, Indiana State’s Attorney Steve Sonnega told WLDS News via email that the trials were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and a number of pre-trial motions, but are now ready to move forward.

Jackson was living and working near Indianapolis while studying environmental science at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis prior to his death.

WTHR in Indianapolis reports that court documents indicate the homicide might have stemmed from a dispute over money Jackson was accused of taking from Overton’s sister. According to charging documents, Overton reportedly tried to get a gun a few days before Jackson’s death, and she removed him as a friend on Facebook minutes after police believe he was killed.

Blake and Overton remain in the Morgan County, Indiana jail pending trial.