Two Confirmed Dead in Cass County Shooting

Two people are dead and another was injured in a shooting incident in Cass County Sunday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn has confirmed at 1:04 pm Sunday, Sheriff’s Deputies received a call to a residence in Virginia for a report of a shooting. Cass County Deputies, along with Beardstown Police, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene, where two victims were discovered deceased.

A third victim with minor injuries was also discovered. Ohrn says The suspect who had left the scene was later located in rural Morgan County by Illinois Conservation Police.

Conservation Police with the assistance of the Illinois State Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Office were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The cases is currently under investigation by Zone 4 Investigations and is being assisted by Illinois State Police District 9, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police Department, Beardstown Police Department, and Virginia Police Department.

Ohrn said in his statement no further information is available at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.