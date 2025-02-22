Two Confirmed Killed in Early Morning Crash on Rt 97

More information has become available on a fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 97 early this morning.

Illinois State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 97 just east of the junction with Illinois Route 125 at approximately 2:30 on Saturday morning.

According to an update by Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon, a 63-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. EMS transported a 43-year-old female driver of the other vehicle to Springfield Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, shortly after her arrival.

Allmon says the identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.

Illinois Route 97 was closed to traffic for investigation of the crash for more than six hours early Saturday. Both lane have since fully reopened to traffic.