Two Confirmed Killed in Three Vehicle I-72 Crash Sunday Night

Authorities have now confirmed that two people were killed in the multi-vehicle crash on I-72 in Pike County late Sunday night.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, at approximately 9:35 pm Sunday, Pike County 911 received a report of a multi-vehicle accident involving a head-on collision in the westbound lanes near mile marker 12 on Interstate 72.

According to a preliminary accident report by Illinois State Police investigators, a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 67-year-old Steven M. Harrison of Wellsville, Missouri was traveling the wrong way headed eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-72.

At the same time, a 2019 Ford Transit van driven by 49-year-old John J. Wagler of Bloomfield, Iowa was traveling westbound in the left lane, followed by a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 65-year-old James D. Wood of Payson, Illinois.

State Police investigations say that the front driver’s side of Harrison’s Town and Country struck and sideswiped the front driver’s side of Wagler’s Transit van, which went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

After sideswiping the Transit, Harrison’s Town and Country van traveled into the path and struck Wood’s Malibu head-on.

Pike County Sheriff and Coroner David Greenwood confirmed this afternoon, his office was dispatched to the crash. A passenger in Harrison’s vehicle, 43-year-old Amanda E. Harrison of Ladonia, Missouri, and a passenger in the Malibu that was struck head-on, 59-year-old Angela D. Wood of Payson were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Steven Harrison was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. James Wood was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries, and John Wagler was uninjured in the incident.

Four other female passengers in Wagler’s vehicle including a 43-year-old, and juveniles aged 17, 15, and 12 were all uninjured in the crash.

State Police investigators say the incident, and any possible charges remain under investigation and no further information would be released at this time.