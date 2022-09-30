Two-County Chase Ends in DUI Arrest in Pike County

Calhoun and Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies averted a tragedy with a chase of a suspect on Saturday evening.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at 7:55PM, deputies received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, with the vehicle fleeing the scene northbound at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 96.

A deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle matching that description traveling northbound on Route 96 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled once the deputy activated emergency lights and sirens.

According to the report, the truck continued northbound on Illinois Route 96 into Pike County at a high rate of speed. A Pike County Deputy then joined and took over as lead in the pursuit.

Due to the Pleasant Hill Homecoming, the pursuit was terminated prior to entering the village. Police observed the truck continuing northbound through the village, passing Pleasant Hill High School in excess of 100 miles per hour. Deputies then observed the vehicle turn onto County Highway 11 and extinguish its headlights. Both Deputies activated their emergency lights and continued the pursuit once traffic conditions were safe.

The vehicle continued to travel on Highway 11 towards Pittsfield when the truck struck a guardrail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest and was inoperable. Both occupants received minor injuries and did not require EMS at the scene, according to the report.

Deputies then arrested the driver of the truck, 38 year old Jeremy A. Miller of Griggsville on the following Calhoun County charges: aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and speeding. Miller was also cited for the following Pike County offenses: aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, speeding, spilling load on roadway, no headlights, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, improper vehicle lighting, improper passing, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and expired registration.

Miller was transported and booked into the Pike County Jail. Miller later posted bond and was released. He is due in Pike County Circuit Court on October 25th for a first appearance, and on November 1st in Calhoun County Circuit Court.