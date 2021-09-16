Two COVID Cases Confirmed at ISD, Five Deaths Reported in Greene

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 16, 2021 at 6:37pm

Another outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Jacksonville state school.

Morgan County Health Officials confirmed today two students at the Illinois School for the Deaf have tested positive for the virus.

Last week three cases were confirmed at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, and prior to that five cases were confirmed at Garrison School.

The Morgan County Health Department also confirmed an additional 11 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of active cases to 139.

Morgan County hospitalizations are on the downtrend however as now only six people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Five new deaths attributed to COVID have been confirmed in Greene County.

The Greene County Health Department announced the confirmation this afternoon. No other information regarding age, location, or proximity on the five individuals was included in the announcement.

The deaths bring the total to 60 Greene County residents who have died due to complications from the virus.

Greene County Health officials also confirmed an additional 19 new cases since the last update on Tuesday. Greene now has 75 active cases of the virus.