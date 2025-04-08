Two Crashes Cause Hole In House, Knock Out Power on Jacksonville’s West End

Jacksonville police responded to a pair of single-vehicle crashes on the city’s west end early Monday morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 12:04 a.m. Monday, April 7 from the 1600 block of Mound Avenue of a wreck in the area, but the caller could not provide any further information due to power lines being down, which was a concern for the caller’s safety. Upon arrival, officers learned that two single-vehicle crashes had occurred simultaneously in the area. According to one report, a vehicle driven by Jaylon E. Jackson, 21, of the 400 block of Anna Street was traveling eastbound on Mound Round, when for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway to the left and wrecked into the side of a residence in the 100 block of Fairview Terrace. The crash caused a significant portion of the brick wall exterior of the home to cave in, exposing a room inside. According to reports, no one was inside the room and no one inside the residence was injured.

The second vehicle, driven by Thomas E.J. Clawson, 21, of the first block of Fernwood Boulevard, was also traveling eastbound on Mound Avenue, when for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway to the left and struck a tree and a privacy fence in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Mound Avenue. One of the crashes, which was not identified in reports, also snapped a utility pole causing much of the neighborhood to lose power for a few hours while Ameren-Illinois utility crews replaced the pole.

Jackson was taken from the scene by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Clawson was taken from the scene by ambulance to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for incapacitating injuries. His current condition is not known. Both men were cited by the Illinois State Police troopers for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Authorities have indicated that an investigation into the crashes remains open and further citations may be pending.

