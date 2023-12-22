Two Crashes Occur Within A Block of One Another Within 15 Minutes on Thursday

Two multi-vehicle car crashes occurred within a few blocks of one another and within 15 minutes time in Jacksonville’s east end on Thursday evening.

Jacksonville Police were initially dispatched for a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Clay and East College at 3:20PM.

According to a crash report, a vehicle driven by 32-year old Nicholas D. Haferkamp of Lincoln was traveling northbound on South Clay Avenue, approaching the 4-way stop intersection with East College Avenue. Haferkamp is alleged to have failed to stop at the intersection and struck a trailer to a truck driven by 62-year old Kenneth A. Riley of the 900 block of Beesley Avenue, who was traveling westbound on East College Avenue.

The force of the collision caused Riley’s truck to travel into the eastbound lane of traffic on East College Avenue, causing the truck to strike a vehicle driven by 16-year old female juvenile that was facing eastbound and stationary at the intersection.

Haferkamp’s vehicle received major damage and was towed from the scene. Riley’s truck did not sustain major damage but the trailer received heavy damage. The juvenile’s vehicle received damage to the front hood and was able to be driven from the scene.

No injuries were reported. Haferkamp was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

Jacksonville Police responded to a second collision approximately 15 minutes later approximately two blocks north of the crash on East College Avenue.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of North Clay and East Douglas Avenue just before 3:35PM.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 62-year old Tammora A. Dewitt of the 300 block of South Prairie was traveling westbound on Douglas Avenue at the intersection with North Clay and allegedly failed to yield at the stop sign, entering the intersection. Dewitt’s vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by 67-year old Karla S. Stice of the 800 block of North Main Street which was northbound on North Clay.

Both vehicles received non-disabling damage and were able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued, according to the report.