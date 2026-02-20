Two Crimestoppers Wanted

By Gary Scott on February 20, 2026 at 10:38am

Two suspects sought by local authorities on warrants make the Morgan-Cass-Sciott Crimestoppers most wanted list this weekend.

One is 31-year-old Kyli Schofield, whose last known address is 667 South west.

Schofield is wanted for residential burglary, burglary, meth possession, and unlawful possession of a debt or credit card.

She is described as a white female, weighing 120 pounds, and standing about 5-5.

Schofield has long brown hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect is 20-year-old Ryne Stewart, who was last reported to be living at Turner High Rise.

Stewart is wanted for criminal damage to property.

Stewart is a white male standing 5-8 and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone who might know where these two suspects are, is urged to call Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300, and report their whereabouts on the Facebook page or website for Crimestoppers.

All tips are anonymous, and could lead to a cash reward.