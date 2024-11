By Gary Scott on November 13, 2024 at 3:36pm

Two Jacksonville High School football players have been included in an early list of all state football players.

JHS head football coach Mark Grounds says Ryan McCombs, a Crimson offensive lineman, has been named first team all state. And, Brandon Sims was selected as an honorable mention all stater for his field goal prowess.

The selections were made by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. A full list will be released later this week.