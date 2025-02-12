Two Dead, Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on IL-106, East of Pittsfield

The Illinois State Police have released information on a fatal crash in Pike County last night.

At approximately 6:30 last night, a black 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by 72-year old Eric Harris of Springfield was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 106, about 5 miles west of Pittsfield. The truck was traveling behind an orange 2010 Case Magnum Truck Tractor driven by 51-year old Nathan Reed of Barry. A third vehicle, a 2014 silver Jeep driven by a female juvenile was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 in the same location.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Chevy Silverado attempted to pass the truck tractor and then struck the Jeep head on in the roadway. The Jeep and Chevy then struck the Truck Tractor after the initial collision, which caused the truck tractor to overturn.

Harris, the female driver of the Jeep, and a female juvenile passenger in the Jeep were transported via Life Flight helicopter to area hospitals with serious injuries. Reed was transported from the scene via ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in Harris’ truck, a 68-year old female from Pittsfield; and a third passenger in the Jeep – a female juvenile, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Harris has been cited for improper lane usage.

Illinois Route 106 was closed until almost 2 o’clock this morning for the crash investigation and clean up.

The State Police say this investigation is still active, and no further information is available.