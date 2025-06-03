Two Dead from Weekend Pike Bike Accident

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 11:15am

Two people are dead as a result of a single motorcycle accident over the weekend in Pike County.

State police say identities have not been released.

State police say the motorcycle was southbound on Illinois 106, when the bike veered off the roadway on the left side.

Troopers offered no explanation as to the reason the bike veered off the road.

State police officers say the motorcycle driver was taken to a nearby hospital, and was pronounced dead.

The passenger on the bike was also taken to a nearby hospital, and died later.

The roadway was closed for about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

We will provide updates as soon as they are made available.