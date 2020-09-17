Two Deaths from COVID Announced in Morgan, Multiple Cases Confirmed in Five County Area

Morgan County has lost two more residents due to COVID-19

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Health Department confirmed the deaths to two females from Morgan County on Thursday.

A 93 year old woman died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and a 76 year old woman died at Passavant Area Hospital. Both women passed on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson said in the announcement, the names of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The Morgan County Health Department also confirmed an additional six new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The cases include a male in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a female in her teens, two females in their 30’s and one female in her 50’s. All are isolating at home. Morgan County has now had a total of 628 confirmed cases and 23 deaths attributed to the virus.

There are currently 28 active cases in Morgan County with four of those currently hospitalized.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cass County today,consisting of two females in their 30s. Health Officials say both cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 371, with eleven deceased, and there are no cases are currently hospitalized.

The Scott County Health Department confirmed six new cases Thursday. The cases include one female in her 70’s, two females in their 30’s and three males in their teens. Scott County has now a total of 68 confirmed cases.

The Greene County Health Department confirmed two new cases today. Greene has now had a total of 200 confirmed cases with 41 currently active and four deaths attributed to the virus. No other information concerning the positive cases was provided by Greene County Health Department officials as of press time.

Schuyler County reported three new cases including two children. The cases include one male child under the age of 10, one male child between the ages of 10 and 19, and one male in his 30’s. Health officials say they are performing contact tracing, however they did not specify where the new cases are isolating. Schuyler County Now has a total of 42 confirmed cases with 11 active.

As of press time there has been no update received from the Pike County Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today 2,056 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from September 10 – September 16 is 3.6%.