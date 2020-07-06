Two Deaths Linked To Aperion COVID-19 Outbreak

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health are confirming the fourth and fifth deaths from COVID-19 in Jacksonville. The fourth case, a 75-year-old male, died at Aperion Care on Saturday,July 4th. The fifth case, a 63-year-old male, died at Aperion Care on Sunday, July 5th. Identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the holiday weekend. The positive cases include a female in her 30s and a male in his 40s. Both patients are isolated at home. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 137. The total number recovered is at 93, with seven deceased. There are currently two cases hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department reported today that their final case of COVID-19 had been released from restriction. All 8 cases have recovered in Greene County, with 868 negative tests as of yesterday.

The Brown County Health Department announced that COVID-19 testing will be available on Wednesday at the Brown County EMS buidling in Mt. Sterling from 10AM-2PM. ISU Medical will help administer the tests.

IDPH announced 614 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 6 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate held at 2.6%.