Two Deaths Reported in Jacksonville Long Term Care Facility, More Test Positive in Correctional Center

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 12, 2020 at 5:22pm

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 7 additional cases of COVID-19.

The 342nd and 343rd cases reported are residents at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and include 1 female in her 70’s who is hospitalized and 1 female in her 90’s who is deceased.

The four additional cases are inmates at, Jacksonville Correctional Center.

Two additional deaths in Morgan County were confirmed by health officials today. A 90 year old female died yesterday, and a 76 year old male died today. Both were residents of Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Morgan County now has a total of 348 confirmed cases, and 14 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of the 348 positive cases, 189 have been released from restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,645 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 198,593 cases, including 7,672 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 specimens for a total of 3,189,801. The seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 5 – August 11 continues to hold at 4.1%.