Two Die In South Jacksonville Residential Fire

Two South Jacksonville residents died in a home fire this morning. The Journal-Courier reports that Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments were called to a home in the 600 block of Hall Drive at approximately 9:30 this morning. The caller said that two people might still be inside the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the front of the home fully involved and they began rescue efforts. They were able to locate both people trapped inside the home but the two were later pronounced dead at Passavant Area Hospital. According to the Journal-Courier, both victims were in their 70s. Names of both victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans, Jr. told the Journal-Courier that he believed the fire to be electrical in nature and is not being considered suspicious at this time. Evans said that the cause of the fire is being investigated by the office of the State Fire Marshall.