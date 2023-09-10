Two Die in Thursday Night Residential Fire in Virginia

Two people were killed as a result of a house fire in the City of Virginia last week.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, September 7th just before 11 o’clock at night, the Virginia Fire Department with mutual aid from the Beardstown, Ashland, and Chandlerville Fire Departments along with response from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police, Ameren-Illinois, the Illinois State Police, Beardstown Ambulance, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal all responded to a two-story structure fire at 341 East Springfield Street in Virginia.

As a result of the fire, two of the home’s occupants, Randy D. Lawson and Denise S. Lawson were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information about the cause of the fire has been released.