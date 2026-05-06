Two DOC Sentences in Morgan County Court

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2026 at 11:15am

Two lengthy prison sentences were handed down in Morgan County court yesterday.

37-year-old John Ater of the 900 block of Hackett was given 9 years in the department of corrections for aggravated battery.

The sentence came after a petition to revoke his probation was filed. Ater was arrested in August of 2024 after hitting another man with a beer bottle.

Ater was also ordered to pay $605 restitution.

37-year-old James Marez of the 700 block of Allen was given 6 years in prison for meth possession.

Marez had been originally sentenced in July of last year to 8 days in the Morgan County Jail on the same charge. But, a petition was filed this spring to revoke his probation.